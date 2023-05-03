Manyavar Owner Vedant Fashions Q4 Results Review - Healthy SSSG Boosts Profitability: Motilal Oswal
Profit after tax growth of 23% YoY aided by revenue growth and cost control.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vedant Fashions Ltd. (Manyavar) reported a healthy quarter, with revenue/profit after tax growth of 15%/23% (13% beat) led by steady 11% growth in store additions and cost optimisation (including a reduction in director remuneration).
Growth of 21% in sales to customers and same store sales growth of 14% in Q4 FY23 (~7% revenue growth for H2 FY23) are positive factors after a 3% decline in customer sales witnessed in Q3 FY23 as wedding dates shifted to Q4 FY23.
A consistent 15% compound annual growth rate in footprint addition over FY23-25 and 5% SSSG should translate into consolidated revenue/Ebitda CAGRs of 20%/21%.
Positive commentary on emerging brands (Mohey and Twamev) and plans to launch 8-10 independent stores offer an upward bias.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Trent Q4 Results Review- Delivering Consistent Industry Outperformance With Enhanced RoE Profile: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.