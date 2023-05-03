Manyavar Owner Vedant Fashions Q4 Results Review - Healthy SSSG Boosts Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Vedant Fashions Ltd. (Manyavar) reported a healthy quarter, with revenue/profit after tax growth of 15%/23% (13% beat) led by steady 11% growth in store additions and cost optimisation (including a reduction in director remuneration).

Growth of 21% in sales to customers and same store sales growth of 14% in Q4 FY23 (~7% revenue growth for H2 FY23) are positive factors after a 3% decline in customer sales witnessed in Q3 FY23 as wedding dates shifted to Q4 FY23.

A consistent 15% compound annual growth rate in footprint addition over FY23-25 and 5% SSSG should translate into consolidated revenue/Ebitda CAGRs of 20%/21%.

Positive commentary on emerging brands (Mohey and Twamev) and plans to launch 8-10 independent stores offer an upward bias.