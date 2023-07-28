Manyavar Owner Vedant Fashions Q1 Results Review - Weak Earnings Due To Seasonality: Motilal Oswal

Vedant Fashions Ltd., with revenues of Rs 13.5 billion (FY23), has successfully achieved scale within the growing Men’s celebration and occasion wear market, which is difficult to replicate.

A healthy margin profile, coupled with an asset-light franchisee-led expansion model, ensures strong cash generation and strong returns with limited pressure on the balance sheet.

This justifies the healthy valuation of 32.4 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 50.1 times price/earning on FY25E basis.

Vedant Fashions has a strong runway of growth. Its focus on expanding Mohey (women celebration wear) and Twamev (premium men’s celebration wear) offers an incremental upside.

We expect revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 17%/17% over FY23-25 on the back of 15% growth in footprint addition.

We ascribe a price/earnings of 57 times on FY25E earnings per share and arrive at a target price of Rs 1,400. We maintain our 'Buy' rating.