Manyavar Owner Vedant Fashions Q1 Results Review - Weak Earnings Due To Seasonality: Motilal Oswal
Revenue/profit after tax down 4%/9% YoY (in line) due to shorter wedding season.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Vedant Fashions Ltd., with revenues of Rs 13.5 billion (FY23), has successfully achieved scale within the growing Men’s celebration and occasion wear market, which is difficult to replicate.
A healthy margin profile, coupled with an asset-light franchisee-led expansion model, ensures strong cash generation and strong returns with limited pressure on the balance sheet.
This justifies the healthy valuation of 32.4 times enterprise value/Ebitda and 50.1 times price/earning on FY25E basis.
Vedant Fashions has a strong runway of growth. Its focus on expanding Mohey (women celebration wear) and Twamev (premium men’s celebration wear) offers an incremental upside.
We expect revenue/Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 17%/17% over FY23-25 on the back of 15% growth in footprint addition.
We ascribe a price/earnings of 57 times on FY25E earnings per share and arrive at a target price of Rs 1,400. We maintain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Shoppers Stop Q1 Results Review - Impacted By Slowdown; Foray Into Value-Retail Key Positive: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.