Manyavar - Connecting To The Roots With Style: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
A category creator celebrating diversity with ethnic wear.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Manyavar Owner Vedant Fashions Ltd., with a pan-India presence covering 250 cities and 640 stores, has established itself as a strong brand within the highly underpenetrated and unorganised ethnic wear segment (~20% branded). Limited competition, growing cultural pull and strong brand recall present a huge runway of growth for Vedant Fashions.
The company’s: 1. strong design capabilities with data-driven decision making (leading to no discounted sales), 2. tech-driven supply chain and auto replenishment model 3. exclusive vendor ecosystem, and 4. franchisebased exclusive brand outlet expansion have helped scale up its business and achieve superior margins.
Scaling-up emerging brands (especially Mohey; ~10% of revenue), and catering to the sizeable women’s celebration wear market (~five times the size of men’s segment at Rs 735 billion as of FY20), can be the key growth levers with improving operating metrics and plans to add independent stores.
Further, expanding 1. Twamev through up-selling and 2. Manthan to capture the value fashion segment could underpin revenue growth moving ahead.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Raymond - Stepped-Up Execution, Growth Trajectory Still Under-Appreciated: Systematix Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.