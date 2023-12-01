Many Pointers For Rising Health Claim Costs Underline Strong Likelihood Of Price Hikes: ICICI Securities

Rising health claims has been a dominant trend in health insurance, as is evident from loss ratios for most players in H1 FY24. Hospital indicators also corroborate similar trends with rising revenue per bed and high average hospital occupancy rates.

This is against the backdrop of continuous reports of high medical inflation. As such, further price hikes by insurers is a distinct possibility. However, rising portability is likely to further put pressure on claim ratios and as such will test the underwriting discipline of insurers.