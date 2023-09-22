Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Strengths, Risks: Anand Rathi

Key Risk:

If they are unable to effectively manage or expand the retail network and operations or pursue their growth strategy, new showrooms may not achieve their expected levels of profitability which may adversely affect the business prospects.

The non-availability or high cost of quality gold bullion, silver, diamonds, and other precious and semi-precious stones may have an adverse effect on their business, results of operations and financial condition.

The company may be unable to expand their product offerings in a diversified manner and distribution channels as per the market requirement and the same may have an adverse effect on their business, results of operations and financial condition.

The company has significant working capital requirements and may require additional capital and financing in the future. Their ability to access capital at attractive costs also depends on their credit ratings. The operations could be curtailed if they are unable to obtain required additional capital and financing when needed.

Their Promoters have provided personal guarantees to secure certain of the loan facilities, which if revoked or invoked may require alternative guarantees, repayment of amounts due or termination of the facilities.

The company, promoters and directors are involved in certain legal proceedings and potential litigation, and they have not made any provision in their financial statements for such liabilities. Any adverse decision in such proceedings may render them liable to liabilities/penalties and may adversely affect their business and results of operations.

The strength of their brands is crucial to the growth and success, and they may not succeed in continuing to maintain and develop the brands.