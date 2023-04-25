Mankind Pharma - One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In IPM: Nirmal Bang

Established in 1991, Mankind Pharma Ltd. is a domestic market focused fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the Indian pharma market with a pan-India presence. The company has a presence across verticals of pharmaceuticals and consumer health.

For FY22, Mankind derived ~98% revenue from domestic formulations, with the rest coming from export markets, including the U.S. Mankind has a diversified therapy presence in the acute segment (~67% of domestic sales); it has presence in anti-infective (rank five), gastroIntestinal (rank six), Vitamins (rank two) and pain management (rank eight). It also has a growing presence in the chronic therapy areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular system, anti-diabetes, dermatology and respiratory.

Mankind ranks first in terms of prescriptions generated in the IPM, led by one of the largest field forces of 11,500 plus medical representatives in India.

In the consumer health segment, the company has some marquee brands, including Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast and Unwanted Kit. The company’s future growth strategy revolves around: