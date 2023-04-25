Mankind Pharma - One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In IPM: Nirmal Bang
Established consumer health franchise.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Established in 1991, Mankind Pharma Ltd. is a domestic market focused fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the Indian pharma market with a pan-India presence. The company has a presence across verticals of pharmaceuticals and consumer health.
For FY22, Mankind derived ~98% revenue from domestic formulations, with the rest coming from export markets, including the U.S. Mankind has a diversified therapy presence in the acute segment (~67% of domestic sales); it has presence in anti-infective (rank five), gastroIntestinal (rank six), Vitamins (rank two) and pain management (rank eight). It also has a growing presence in the chronic therapy areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular system, anti-diabetes, dermatology and respiratory.
Mankind ranks first in terms of prescriptions generated in the IPM, led by one of the largest field forces of 11,500 plus medical representatives in India.
In the consumer health segment, the company has some marquee brands, including Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast and Unwanted Kit. The company’s future growth strategy revolves around:
Increased covered market presence, especially in the chronic segment
gaining scale in the consumer health business,
increasing penetration in Metro and Class I cities and
increasing doctor engagement.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.