Mankind Pharma IPO - Leading Domestic Pharma Player With Diverse Product Portfolio: Geojit

Mankind Pharma Ltd. is the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in India by domestic sales and third largest by sales volume. With 97% of its revenue from India, the company sells pharmaceutical formulations and consumer healthcare goods, and operates 25 manufacturing sites and a specialised research and development centre with four divisions.

The size of the Indian pharmaceutical market was Rs 1,859 billion in FY22 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of ~11% to reach Rs 3,100 billion by FY27 while consumer healthcare market is also anticipated to grow at ~11%.

Mankind Pharma has outperformed IPM by 1.2 times in the acute segment and by 1.4 times in the chronic segment over FY20–nine months-FY23. Mankind Pharma is increasing focus on chronic therapeutic areas, which has higher growth potential.

Through its acquisition of pharmaceutical brands from Panacea Biotec Pharma Ltd., Mankind Pharma ventured into the transplant and oncology markets, while the purchase of Daffy and Combihale brands from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. would further solidify its position in the dermatological and respiratory therapeutic fields.

In the consumer healthcare category, Manforce ranked first in the male condom category (market share of 30%), Prega News ranked first in the pregnancy test kit category (market share of 80%) and Unwanted-72, ranked firstst in the emergency contraceptive category ( market share of 62%).

The company’s revenue from operations grew at a CAGR of 15.2% between FY20 and FY22 from Rs 5,865 crore to Rs 7,782 crore. Profit after tax grew at a 17.3% CAGR during the same period. In 9MFY23, Mankind reported operating revenue of Rs 6,697 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,016 crore.

Purpose of IPO - The IPO consists of only offer of sale of 40,058,844 equity shares, amounting to Rs 4,326.36 crore. The objects of the offer are to-