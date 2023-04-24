Mankind Pharma IPO - Calibrated Approach In Domestic Branded Formulations: ICICI Direct

Mankind Pharma Ltd. is the fourth largest player in the domestic market with a presence across therapy areas like anti-infectives, cardiac, gastro, respiratory and also in consumer healthcare segments like condoms, acne preparations, emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests among others.

As of December 2022, it employed 4,121 manufacturing workers across 25 manufacturing locations, four research and development laboratories in India. It has a field team of 3,561 field managers and 11,691 medical representatives across India.

Key triggers/Highlights:

Scalable domestic company with strong Indian pharma market performance and room for expansion.

High brand recognition with strong portfolio presence across therapeutic areas • Growing presence in areas of chronic therapy.

Good track record of operational & financial performance.

Key risk and concerns