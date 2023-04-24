Mankind Pharma IPO - Calibrated Approach In Domestic Branded Formulations: ICICI Direct
Mankind Pharma will launch its maiden public offering on April 25, 2023.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Mankind Pharma Ltd. is the fourth largest player in the domestic market with a presence across therapy areas like anti-infectives, cardiac, gastro, respiratory and also in consumer healthcare segments like condoms, acne preparations, emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests among others.
As of December 2022, it employed 4,121 manufacturing workers across 25 manufacturing locations, four research and development laboratories in India. It has a field team of 3,561 field managers and 11,691 medical representatives across India.
Key triggers/Highlights:
Scalable domestic company with strong Indian pharma market performance and room for expansion.
High brand recognition with strong portfolio presence across therapeutic areas • Growing presence in areas of chronic therapy.
Good track record of operational & financial performance.
Key risk and concerns
Competition from well established players in newer therapies.
Concentration towards top revenue generating brands.
Volatility in active pharma ingredient prices.
Dependence on key personnel
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.