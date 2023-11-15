Manappuram Q2 Review - Earnings Beat Driven By Higher Other Income; Gold Loan Growth Muted: Motilal Oswal
NIM up ~15 bp QoQ aided by expansion in yields; Consolidated AUM grew 5% QoQ
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s consolidated profit after tax grew ~37% YoY to ~Rs 5.6 billion (8% beat) in Q2 FY24, aided by high other income. Net interest income grew 25% YoY to ~Rs 13.5 billion and pre-provision operating profit rose ~37% YoY to ~Rs 8.7 billion (10% beat). Annualised credit cost for the quarter was stable QoQ at 1.3% (versus 1.0% in Q2 FY23).
Gold assets under management increased by ~1% QoQ and 8% YoY to ~Rs 208 billion. Gold tonnage was largely stable QoQ at 59.4 tonne.
Gold loan yields in Q2 FY24 improved by 50 bp to ~22.1% (versus 21.6% in Q1 FY24). Consolidated net interest margin expanded ~15 bp QoQ to ~15%, aided by expansion in yields and sequentially stable borrowing costs. We expect gold loan yields to stabilise now.
To mitigate the cyclicality in the gold loan segment, Manappuram Finance has been actively diversifying into non-gold segments, with the share of non-gold products in the company's AUM mix at 47% (versus 37% in Q2 FY23).
We believe Manappuram Finance should tread carefully in the non-gold segments as it is yet to exhibit any clear ‘right to win’ in these segments.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by ~5%/6% to factor in stronger growth in the non-gold segments and higher other income. We estimate a 10%/20% AUM compound annual growth rate in gold/consolidated book over FY23-26.
We model a consolidated PAT CAGR of ~27% over the same period to arrive at consolidated return on asset/return on equity of ~5.0%/20% in FY26. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 180 (based on 1.0 times Sep-25E consolidated book value per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Review - NIMs Improved; Gold Loan Growth Revised Down: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.