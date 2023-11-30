Manappuram Finance - Robust Growth In Non-Gold Businesses To Continue: Nirmal Bang

We attended the analyst meet of Manappuram Finance Ltd. held on November 28, 2023. Manappuram Finance maintains gold loan growth guidance of 8-10% for FY24, 80% of which will be driven by volume growth and the balance through value growth.

With respect to the impact of RBI circular on risk weighted assets, on the asset side, there is no impact while on the liability side it expects the cost of funds to increase by 15-20 bps.

Return on equity guidance for FY24 at the consolidated level has been maintained at 20%, which will be supported by faster growth in higher yielding non-gold businesses and maintaining profitability in the gold loan business.