Manappuram Finance - Robust Growth In Non-Gold Businesses To Continue: Nirmal Bang
Maintaining pricing discipline in gold loans
We attended the analyst meet of Manappuram Finance Ltd. held on November 28, 2023. Manappuram Finance maintains gold loan growth guidance of 8-10% for FY24, 80% of which will be driven by volume growth and the balance through value growth.
With respect to the impact of RBI circular on risk weighted assets, on the asset side, there is no impact while on the liability side it expects the cost of funds to increase by 15-20 bps.
Return on equity guidance for FY24 at the consolidated level has been maintained at 20%, which will be supported by faster growth in higher yielding non-gold businesses and maintaining profitability in the gold loan business.
We remain positive about Manappuram Finance’s growth prospects as a diversified lender. Further, the changes at the macro level post the recent geopolitical tensions leading to firm gold prices should provide some benefit on the growth front when it comes to Manappuram Finance’s core gold loan business.
With double-digit growth expected to return in the core business, yields stabilizing at 21-22% (more than 90% gold loan yields being in excess of 12%), strong growth in higher yielding non-gold businesses, lower opex (led by improved productivity levels) and control on asset quality, we expect return on asset to be at 4.7% over FY23-FY25E versus 4.1% in FY23.
We maintain 'Buy' on Manappuram Finance with a target price of Rs177, valuing it at 1.1 times September-2025E consolidated adjusted book value (same as earlier).
Higher-than-expected competition in future impacting profitability would be a key risk to our estimates.
