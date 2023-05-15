Manappuram Finance Q4 Results Review - Gold AUM Growth Rebounds; MFI Asset Quality Improved: IDBI Capital
Manappuram Finance’s gold loan portfolio grew by 6% QoQ led by higher gold prices.
IDBI Capital Report
Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s gold loan portfolio grew by 6% QoQ (down 2% YoY) led by higher gold prices. Overall assets under management grew by 17% YoY versus 5%YoY (Q3 FY23). Micro finance institution reported profit after tax of Rs 993 million versus Rs 705 million QoQ led by lower opex and better disbursals.
Further, MFI asset quality improved with gross non-performing asset at 2.8% versus 6.7% QoQ. Net interest income grew by 25% YoY led by improvement in net interest margins; pre-provision operating profit grew by 21% YoY led by lower other income (down 14% YoY).
Profit after tax grew by 59% YoY led by lower provisions (down 69% YoY). Manappuram Finance's management guided for gold loan growth at 10% YoY for FY24 versus -2% (FY23) as competitive intensity expected to decline and increase in the tenor of gold loan from three months to six months.
