Manappuram Finance Q2 Review - Strong Growth Driven By Non-Gold Loan Segments Drive Net Profit: Dolat Capital
Rising non gold share to start reflecting in credit costs over time
Dolat Capital Report
Manappuram Finance Ltd. reported better than expected numbers with standalone profit after tax growth of 10% QoQ driven by higher growth (4% QoQ) and improved yields (+50 basis points QoQ).
Growth was however mostly driven by non-gold segments with 1% QoQ growth in gold book and continued decline in gold tonnage.
With growth in consolidated assets under management at 4.5% QoQ/27% YoY, non-gold portfolio grew by 10% QoQ and 58% YoY, with micro finance growing at 8% QoQ, vehicle at 13%, micro, small and medium enterprise at 14%, and home loan at 8.5%. Gold book now constitutes ~53% of consolidated AUM versus 63% a year back.
While rising share of non-gold AUM is aiding growth, we are yet to witness seasoning of these portfolios and its impact on steady state credit. Even as we build in higher growth estimates for the standalone entity with MSME/vehicle and equipment finance books fueling growth, we also factor in higher credit costs at 75- 80 bps over FY25/26E versus 40 bps over FY15-24E.
Maintain 'Reduce' with target price of Rs 155, valuing standalone entity at one time Sep-25E adjusted book value and MFI book at 1.4 times PBV.
Weakness in core business of gold and average non-gold franchises remain a concern for us.
