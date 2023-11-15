Manappuram Finance Q2 Results Review - NIMs Improved; Gold Loan Growth Revised Down: IDBI Capital

Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s gold loan portfolio grew by 1% QoQ (up 8% YoY) led by higher loan to value. Overall assets under management growth improved to 27% YoY versus 21% YoY (Q1 FY24).

Management revised down the gold loan growth to 8% versus 10% earlier; however overall AUM growth guidance maintained above 20% YoY. Micro finance reported improvement in profitability QoQ led by lower provisions.

MFI asset quality deteriorated slightly with gross non-performing asset at 3.0% versus 2.9% QoQ. Manappuram Finance's consolidated net interest income grew by 5% QoQ led by improvement in net interest margins; pre-provision operating profit grew by 8% QoQ led by lower operating expenses (up 2% QoQ). Profit after tax grew by 13% QoQ led by lower provisions (down 1% QoQ).

We have largely maintained the estimates for FY25E and maintain ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs. 175, valuing it at 1.2 times price/adjusted book value FY25E as competition intensity eases.