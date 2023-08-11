Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Review - NIM Expansion, Higher Other Income Drive Earnings Beat: Motilal Oswal
Second consecutive quarter of healthy gold loan growth.
Motilal Oswal Report
Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 consolidated profit after tax jumped 77% YoY to ~Rs 5 billion aided by net interest margin expansion and higher other income. Net interest income grew 35% YoY to ~Rs 12.9 billion and pre-provision operating profit rose ~58% YoY to ~Rs 8 billion. Annualized credit costs rose to 1.3% (previous quarter: 0.6%; previous year: 1.7%) mainly due to higher credit costs in the micro finance business.
Manappuram Finance reported a ~4% QoQ growth in gold assets under management to ~Rs 206 billion and we believe that this growth trajectory will sustain in the near term.
Gold loan yields in Q1 FY24 improved to ~21.6% (previous quarter: 21.0%). Consolidated net interest margin expanded ~90 bp QoQ to 14.8% despite a ~60 bp QoQ increase in borrowing costs.
We model an improvement in gold loan yields for the next two quarters and stabilisation thereafter.
To mitigate the cyclicality in gold loan segment, Manappuram Finance has been actively diversifying into non-gold segments with the share of non-gold products in the company's AUM mix at 44% (previous year: 33%).
We believe Manappuram Finance should tread carefully in the non-gold segments as it is yet to exhibit any clear ‘right to win’ in these segments.
We raise our FY24E/FY25E EPS by ~9%/8% to factor in stronger growth in the non-gold segments and higher NIM.
We estimate an 11%/20% AUM CAGR in gold/consolidated book, over FY23-25. We model a consolidated profit after tax CAGR of ~29% over the same period to arrive at a consolidated return on asset/return on equity of ~4.8%/20% in FY25.
Reiterate Buy' with a target price of Rs 180 (based on 1.1 times FY25E consolidated book value per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
