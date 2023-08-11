Manappuram Finance Q1 Results Review - Margin Expansion Drive Beat In Earnings: Systematix

Manappuram Finance Ltd.’s reported strong earnings growth of 77% YoY aided by significant improvement in net interest margins (+84 basis points QoQ) and 20% Yoy growth in consolidated assets under management.

Growth in gold portfolio was healthy at 4% QoQ, aided by higher gold price, even as tonnage declined marginally. Non-gold portfolio also grew by a strong 5%qoq largely led by commercial vehicle, home loan, micro, small and medium enterprise, even as micro finance portfolio remained flat QoQ.

Asset quality saw marginal deterioration of 20 bps in gold and MFI portfolio, with credit cost also rising to 1.3% from 0.6% in Q4. We estimate a 18% compound annual growth rate in Manappuram Finance’s assets under management to deliver a 26% CAGR in earnings over FY23-FY25E.

With optimal product mix along with improving NIMs, Manappuram Finance should be able to improve their return on asset/return on equity to 4.6%/19.3% by FY25E from 4.1%/16.6% in FY23, respectively.

On the recent ED raid, the management expect the case to get closed soon as the base case has already been quashed.

Maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with price target of Rs 165 (Rs 160 earlier).