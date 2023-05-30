Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results Review - Gradual Improvement In Profitability Continues: ICICI Securities
Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) Q4FY23 EBITDA margin at 12.4% (-60bps QoQ) was ~30bps lower than consensus as FES segment margin remained flat QoQ other than lower FES segment revenue mix QoQ. Automotive segment revenue increased 11% QoQ to Rs164bn, and FES revenue fell 11% QoQ to Rs55bn. M&M is targeting SUV wholesale volume of ~34-35k units a month for most of CY23 and will then see higher volume driven by an increase in UV capacity from CY24 to ~49k units vs current ~39k.
In FY23, market share for SUV portfolio increased 370bps YoY to 19.1%, and tractor market share was up 120bps YoY to 41.2%. M&M is looking forward to low single digit growth in domestic tractor market for FY24, against which we are building in 6% volume decline. It is looking to further increase its tractor market share with the introduction of a new platform for light-weight tractors in FY24. We value M&M on a revised SoTPbased target price of Rs1,478 (earlier: Rs1,386), implying 18x FY24E core EPS.
