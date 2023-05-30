Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Result Review - In-line; SUV Order Book Grows Despite Rise In Production: Motilal Oswal
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Result Review - In-line; SUV Order Book Grows Despite Rise In Production: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Tractor industry to grow at low single digit, M&M targeting share gains
MM’s 4QFY23 operating performance was in line, though PAT exceeded expectations thanks to higher other income and lower tax. SUV business order backlog continues to increase (~292k units vs 266k in 3Q) driven by new launches, despite increase in production. In tractors, it aims to gain market share through product launches in lightweight tractors, though industry is expected to have low growth in FY24.
We maintain our EPS estimates for FY24/FY25. Retain BUY with a TP of INR1,500/share (Mar’25E based SOTP).
