Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Review - Operationally Lower; Net Profit Beat Led By High Other Income: Motilal Oswal
FY24 tractor growth guidance flattish YoY; SUV demand better off
Motilal Oswal Report
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Q2 FY24 operating performance was lower as Ebitda came in at Rs 30.7 billion (versus establish. Rs 32 billion). Adjusted profit after tax surpassed expectations at Rs 34.5 billion (versus establish. Rs 28 billion), primarily driven by better-than-expected other income, attributable to higher dividends.
We believe H2 FY24 will be a relatively better period vis-a-vis H1, led by growth in tractor volumes and execution of SUV orders.
We raised our FY24E/FY25E earning per share estimate of M&M by 5%/2% to account for higher ‘other income’ and lower tax despite a cut in Ebitda.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs1,775 (based on December 25E SoTP).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
