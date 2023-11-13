Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results Review - Order Backlog, Capacity Addition To Drive Growth: Dolat Capital
M&M is in the midst of a very strong model cycle in SUVs
Dolat Capital Report
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. demonstrated a weak margin performance in Q2. Ebitda de-grew 9.3% QoQ with margin at 12.1% due to weaker segment mix and one time launch cost in tractor segment. Ebit margin for automotive division expanded 40 basis points QoQ to 7.9% and for farm equipment segment contracted by 149 bps to 16%. In Q3 FY24 another one time impact is likely due to World Cup sponsorship.
M&M's outstanding bookings for utility vehicles stands at 286,000 plus (including XUV700 at 70,000 and Scorpio-N at 119,000) and per month, booking rate is 51,000 versus supply of 42,000 vehicles. Management expect flat growth in tractor segment for FY24.
We believe the stock to trade at a premium to historical multiple as the company moves higher to its guided return on equity target of 18% (H1 FY24 ROE 20%).
Our SOTP valuation comes at Rs 1860 (We value the core business at Rs 1317/share (17 times Sept 25 core earnings per share) and subsidiaries at Rs 292/share plus value of electric vehicles arm Rs 251). Maintain 'Buy'.
