Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 Results Review - Adjusted For One-Offs Margins Are Healthy: Yes Securities

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 results, adjusted for new product launch expenses in farm equipment segment (~90 basis points impact), Ebitda margins came in-line at 13.5%. This was further helped by higher other income at Rs 21.5 billion (our estimate Rs 8 billion, +1.2 times QoQ) lead to adjuted profit after tax beat at Rs 34.5 billion (our estimate: ~Rs 27 billion, +24% QoQ).

The key highlight of the quarter was continued increase in auto segment margins (Ebit) at 7.9% (+40 bp QoQ/ +200 bp YoY) and farm margins at 16% (-150 bp QoQ).

We reckon, margins to remain at an elevated level led by-

moderating raw material inflation, operating leverage and cost controls.

The second highlight of the quarter was auto order book which remained healthy at 286,000 units as of November 2023 (versus 281,000 units as of Aug-23 and 292,000 as of May 2023) where Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. order book declined QoQ further to 288,000 as of Q2 FY24 (versus ~355,000 units in Q1 FY24 and 412,000 in Q4 FY23).

The management indicated healthy demand for premium products. We upgrade our FY24/25 EPS by 12%/2.6% each to factor in for higher other income.