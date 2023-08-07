Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results Review - Profitability Improvement Across Segments: ICICI Securities
Supply situation has improved and M&M is on track to achieve planned capacity expansion of 49,000 units/month by Q4.
ICICI Securities Report
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 Ebitdam at 13.2% (+105 basis points QoQ) was ~20 bps higher than consensus as both farm equipment segment and auto margins improved.
Auto margin at 7.5% (+44 bps QoQ) was at FY19 levels despite commodity inflation and BS VI related cost increment. FES segment margin improved to 17.5% (+110 bps QoQ).
Despite delivering a strong return on equity of 24%, M&M maintains its threshold at 18% RoE and would look to balance growth and profitability.
Maintain 'Buy' with a revised SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,686 (earlier: Rs 1,543), implying 19 times FY25E core earnings per share.
Change in target price is driven by ~6% increase in FY25E earnings and rolling discounted cash flow by a quarter.
