Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Review - Recovery In Sight: ICICI Securities

Mahindra Logistics Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 Ebitda of Rs 637 million (up 16% YoY) was in line with our estimates; however, it missed street estimates by 7%. Key takeaways include:

Mixed quarter for third party logistics division as automotive and manufacturing sectors contributed to growth while consumer and e-commerce lagged; freight forwarding segment faced price headwinds; Rivigo operations accounted revenue of Rs 770 million and loss at Ebitda level narrowed down to Rs 190 million; and annual contract worth Rs 1 billion in non-Mahindra SCM business was booked in Q4 FY23.

Going ahead, management has guided express business is likely to become positive at Ebitda level by Q3 FY24 and profit after tax level by end-FY24 with PAT margin of 3-4% in steady state.

At current market price, we believe the stock adequately captures the adverse revenue impact from one of the contracts not yielding the desired benefits and risks pertaining to the Rivigo integration.

Going ahead, we believe margins have turned the corner and are likely to improve on the back of improvement in Rivigo’s profitability.