Mahindra Logistics Q4 Results Review - Higher Depreciation, Interest Expense Drag Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. reported a revenue growth of 17% YoY to Rs 12.7 billion in Q4 FY23 (8% below estimates). Ebitda increased ~24% YoY to Rs 637 million (versus our estimate of Rs 663 million). Ebitda margin came in at 5.0% (versus our estimate of 4.8%) in Q4 FY23 (up 30 basis points YoY and QoQ).

Higher Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. volumes, easing inflation, and crude prices helped Mahindra Logistics offset the sluggish demand in the e-commerce segment.

Mahindra Logistics reported a loss of Rs 8.2 million in Q4 FY23 versus adjusted profit after tax of Rs 74 million in Q4 FY22 (our estimate of adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 53 million). Higher depreciation and interest costs related to recent acquisitions drag the overall performance.

For FY23, Mahindra Logistics reported a revenue of Rs 51.3 billion (up 24% YoY), Ebitda margin 5.1% (up 60 bps YoY) and adjusted profit after tax of Rs 263 million (up 50% YoY).

Supply chain management recorded revenues of Rs 12 billion (up 15% YoY) and Ebit loss of Rs 37 million. Diversified revenue portfolio across segments offset the muted growth in the e-commerce segment for the quarter.

Enterprise mobility services reported revenues of Rs 755 million (up 6% YoY) and an Ebit loss of Rs 9 million. The airport-based services within the mobility business are experiencing a significant increase, fueled by a surge in travel.