Mahindra Lifespaces Q2 Results Review - Healthy Quarter; Launch Plans Remain On Track: Motilal Oswal

BQPrimeResearch ReportsMahindra Lifespaces Q2 Results Review - Healthy Quarter; Launch Plans Remain On Track: Motilal Oswal
Strong demand visible in ongoing projects

31 Oct 2023, 3:04 PM IST
Residential complex developed by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (Source: Company website)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. achieved bookings of Rs 4.6 billion, up 14%/32% YoY/QoQ (30% above our estimate). Pre-sales in H1 FY24 declined 20% YoY to Rs 8 billion due to lower launches versus the previous period.

Mahindra Lifespace generated 80% of bookings from sustenance sales in H1 FY24, compared to a similar proportion coming in from the new launches in H1 FY23.

Integrated Cities and Industrial Clusters Segment –

Leasing in the IC&IC segment picked up sequentially as it leased 10 acres versus three acres in Q1 FY24, but remained lower than the quarterly run-rate of FY23. Realisation remained steady at Rs 31 million/acre.

Cash flows –

Mahindra Lifespace collected Rs 3 billion during the quarter and spent Rs 1.1 billion on construction. It generated surplus operating cash flows of Rs 1.2 billion.

Net debt (residential plus IC&IC) stood at Rs 2.3 billion versus Rs 2.1 billion in Q1 FY24.

P&L performance

Despite relatively healthy project completions of 0.3 million square feet, revenue recognition remained weak as Mahindra Lifespace reported a revenue of Rs 178 million, down 75% YoY/82% QoQ. Ebitda loss came in at Rs 349 million versus loss of Rs 431 million/Rs 394 million in Q1 FY24/Q2 FY23.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Mahindra Lifespaces Q2FY24 Results Review.pdf
