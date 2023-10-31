Mahindra Lifespaces Q2 Results Review - Healthy Quarter; Launch Plans Remain On Track: Motilal Oswal

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. achieved bookings of Rs 4.6 billion, up 14%/32% YoY/QoQ (30% above our estimate). Pre-sales in H1 FY24 declined 20% YoY to Rs 8 billion due to lower launches versus the previous period.

Mahindra Lifespace generated 80% of bookings from sustenance sales in H1 FY24, compared to a similar proportion coming in from the new launches in H1 FY23.

Integrated Cities and Industrial Clusters Segment –

Leasing in the IC&IC segment picked up sequentially as it leased 10 acres versus three acres in Q1 FY24, but remained lower than the quarterly run-rate of FY23. Realisation remained steady at Rs 31 million/acre.

Cash flows –

Mahindra Lifespace collected Rs 3 billion during the quarter and spent Rs 1.1 billion on construction. It generated surplus operating cash flows of Rs 1.2 billion.

Net debt (residential plus IC&IC) stood at Rs 2.3 billion versus Rs 2.1 billion in Q1 FY24.

P&L performance –

Despite relatively healthy project completions of 0.3 million square feet, revenue recognition remained weak as Mahindra Lifespace reported a revenue of Rs 178 million, down 75% YoY/82% QoQ. Ebitda loss came in at Rs 349 million versus loss of Rs 431 million/Rs 394 million in Q1 FY24/Q2 FY23.