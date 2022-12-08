Mahindra Lifespace - Well On Track To Achieve Near-Term Targets: Motilal Oswal

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has been the best performing real estate stock in CY22 with year-to-date returns of 60%. Management has been walking the talk with strategies laid out for the near term to scale its residential business.

In FY22, Mahindra Lifespace’s pre-sales grew 48% to Rs 10 billion and it has already clocked bookings of Rs 10 billion in H1 FY23, similar to what it did in FY22.

In terms of business development, the company signed three projects with gross domestic value potential of Rs 45 billion in CY22, which is higher than combined project additions in CY20-21.

We had initiated on Mahindra Lifespace in October 22 and since our initiation, the stock has corrected 18%. However, we remain confident about our thesis that the company will deliver Rs 25 billion of sales a year in advance and continue to scale up from thereon, given higher business development targets than earlier guided for.

Our recent interaction with the management also confirms that the company is progressing well on its launch and business development pipeline and land monetisation targets in its Integrated cities and Industrial clusters business. Hence, we believe that 30% correction in stock from the top provides a good entry point for investors.