Mahindra Lifespace Q1 - Renewed Ambition, Business Development Key To Achieving Growth Plans: ICICI Securities
Well on track to achieve FY25 sales guidance of Rs 25 billion.
ICICI Securities Report
FY23 was a breakout year for Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. as it clocked record residential sales bookings of Rs 18.1 billion (up 76% YoY). With the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha taking over from May 2023, the company has now unveiled a strategy of reaching Rs 80-100 billion of annual residential plus industrial cluster sales by CY28 or five times in five years (CY23- 28E) while near-term focus remains on achieving its guidance of Rs 30 billion of residential sales by FY25E.
With Mahindra Lifespace having nine planned launches in FY24 having a gross development value of Rs 35-40 billion, we estimate FY24E and FY25E residential sales bookings of Rs 23.1 billion and Rs 27.1 billion, respectively.
We retain our 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 565/share which includes a premium to net asset value of 50% considering the strong business development pipeline.
Key risks are residential demand slowdown and rising input costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
