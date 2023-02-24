Mahindra Lifespace - Execution Of Growth Plans By New MD A Key Monitorable: ICICI Securities
Mahindra Group has appointed Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha as the new MD and CEO from May 2023.
ICICI Securities Report
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has announced the resignation of its current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Arvind Subramanian who has been helming the company’s operations since May 2020. In his place, the Mahindra Group has appointed Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha as the new MD and CEO from May 2023 who has been already working with the Mahindra Group as President, Group Strategy since Apr-21 and carries over 18 years experience and was a senior partner and director with Bain & Company prior to joining the Mahindra Group.
In an investor concall, the Mahindra Group management reiterated its commitment to-
achieving Mahindra Lifespace’s medium term annual sales booking guidance of Rs 25 billion by FY25E,
continuing to pursue business development plans,
ensuring continuity of key management personnel across functions in the company,
continuing to focus on the key markets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru and
communicating a longer term growth plan in due course to investors.
