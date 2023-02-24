Mahindra Lifespace - Execution Of Growth Plans By New MD A Key Monitorable: ICICI Securities

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. has announced the resignation of its current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Arvind Subramanian who has been helming the company’s operations since May 2020. In his place, the Mahindra Group has appointed Mr. Amit Kumar Sinha as the new MD and CEO from May 2023 who has been already working with the Mahindra Group as President, Group Strategy since Apr-21 and carries over 18 years experience and was a senior partner and director with Bain & Company prior to joining the Mahindra Group.

