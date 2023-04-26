Mahindra Lifespace Developers - Healthy Performance In Q4; Strong Launch Pipeline Ahead: ICICI Direct

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. reported decent Q4 FY23 results.

Residential sales volume, value was up ~23%, ~10% YoY at 0.49 million square feet, Rs 361 crore, respectively, despite modest new launches of ~0.4 msf during the quarter across projects. The sales volume, value was up ~74%, ~76% YoY at 2.2 msf and Rs 1812 crore, respectively, in FY23.

On the financial front, revenues were up 57.9% YoY at Rs 186.9 crore while it reported profit after tax of Rs 0.5 crore. Segment wise, industrial cluster segment (part of profit from associates /joint venture) profit was ~Rs 16 crore while the residential segment reported a loss of ~Rs 16 crore.

