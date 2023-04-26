Mahindra Lifespace Developers - Healthy Performance In Q4; Strong Launch Pipeline Ahead: ICICI Direct
Integrated cities and Industrial clusters business to benefit from production linked incentive/manufacturing push.
ICICI Direct Report
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. reported decent Q4 FY23 results.
Residential sales volume, value was up ~23%, ~10% YoY at 0.49 million square feet, Rs 361 crore, respectively, despite modest new launches of ~0.4 msf during the quarter across projects. The sales volume, value was up ~74%, ~76% YoY at 2.2 msf and Rs 1812 crore, respectively, in FY23.
On the financial front, revenues were up 57.9% YoY at Rs 186.9 crore while it reported profit after tax of Rs 0.5 crore. Segment wise, industrial cluster segment (part of profit from associates /joint venture) profit was ~Rs 16 crore while the residential segment reported a loss of ~Rs 16 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Robust launch pipeline (nine projects worth ~Rs 4000 crore to be launched in FY23) and unsold inventory with Rs 3860 crore of potential cash flow coupled with expansion plans to add land every year having potential to generate annual sales of ~Rs 2500 plus crore.
