Mahindra Holidays Q4 Results Review - Stellar Operating Performance: Dolat Capital

Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 was significantly healthy on operational front. The company reported 16-quarter high gross member adds at 5,097, new business value of Rs 2.06 billion (up 33% YoY), resort income (only major variable line item in profit and loss) growth of 40% YoY, 256 new room additions and Holiday Club Resorts reporting positive profit after tax.

In Q4, revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by a healthy 19/17/14% YoY.

We foresee Mahindra Holidays as a re-rating candidate over the next one-two years driven by healthy room additions and consequent member adds, potential turnaround in Holiday Club Resorts and likely strategic sale in it to recoup investments as well as Mahindra Holidays’ entry into lucrative leisure hospitality business with large addressable market.

However, accelerated member and room additions to impact Ebitda due to up fronting of costs with back-ended revenues. We thus decrease our Ebitda estimates by 4% and earnings by 6% for FY24/25E.