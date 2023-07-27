Mahindra Holidays Q1 Results Reviews - A Tad-Soft Quarter: Dolat Capital
Subdued financial performance.
Dolat Capital Report
Mahindra Holidays and Resort India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 operating performance was in-line. Ebitda was bit soft led by higher rent costs YoY.
Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew by 13.8/7.2/21.8% YoY. Higher other income on C&CE of Rs 11.4 billion led to healthy profit after tax growth YoY.
We foresee Mahindra Holidays as a re-rating candidate over the next one-two years driven by healthy room additions and consequent member additions and potential turnaround in Holiday Club Resorts and likely strategic sale in it to recoup investments.
Maintain estimates and target price of Rs 370 at 18 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda. Downgrade to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' on 18% run up in stock price in trailing month.
Structurally the business is improvising and is a positive. Accelerated member additions is key trigger which is likely.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
