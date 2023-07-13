Mahindra Holidays - Multiple Levers In Place To Fuel Growth: ICICI Direct
Strong room inventory pipeline to perk membership.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Key Investment Thesis:
Strong room inventory pipeline to perk membership:
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. has significantly accelerated room inventory over the last three years with average annual key additions increasing from 221 during FY14-20 to 372 keys in FY21-23.
Subsequently, member/room ratio enhanced from 71 times in FY14 to 57 times in FY23.
Going forward, company has envisaged to add more than 1600 plus keys over the next three-four years (visibility of 750 keys in FY24) and has embarked capex of Rs 1600-1700 crore (~Rs 1 crore capex per key).
We model in 800 rooms over the next two years taking the total count to 5740 rooms by FY25E. Healthy room addition trajectory would in-turn lead to increase in membership base over the same period.
Assuming member/room ratio will sustain at current levels (56-57 times), we factor in ~19000 annual membership addition during FY24-25E taking the overall count to 3.2 lakh plus members (compound annual growth rate: 6.5%).
Resort income to be the key growth driver:
For Mahindra Holidays, despite record number of room additions in FY22-23, it reported healthy occupancy rate of 84%. As a result, Mahindra Holidays registered its highest ever resort income of Rs 323 crore in FY23 (up 67% YoY) with share in overall revenue enhancing to 27% (20% in FY22, pre-Covid levels: 24%).
With occupancy rate expected to sustain at healthy levels (86-88%) on a rising member base, we expect resort income to grow at 19% CAGR with share increasing to 30% in FY25E.
Rating and target price:
Mahindra Holidays is expected to be a key beneficiary of strong industry tailwinds such as robust recovery in room occupancies, an expanding aspirational consumer segment and low penetration of vacation membership market in India (~2% versus 11% in USA) providing significant headroom for growth. Furthermore, sustained inflation in average room rates is expected to drive demand for vacation ownership model.
We initiate coverage with a 'Buy' rating.
We value Mahindra Holidays at Rs 400 per share (based on 20 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda)
About the company:
Mahindra Holiday’s enjoys a strong brand patronage through its brand ‘Club Mahindra’ and is one of the leaders in leisure hospitality space. Over the years it has solidified its presence in a unique and sustainable vacation ownership business model with more than 25 years of track record.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Travel, Tourism Q1 Results Preview - Luggage Demand Slump; Aviation Soaring High: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.