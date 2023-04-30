Mahindra Finance Q4 Review -Healthy Operating Performance; Marked Improvement In Asset Quality: Systematix
With strong guidance on the business front and asset quality, we expect RoE to improve.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported healthy operating performance for Q4 FY23 (though marginally below estimates) on the back of continued traction in assets under management growth (27% YoY), even as the net interest margins (calculated) contracted by 22 basis points QoQ to 8%.
Disbursement growth was strong at 50% yoy, with growth across all vehicle categories viz auto/ utility vehicle, cars, tractors, commercial vehicles, pre-owned vehicles.
Mahindra Finance's asset quality continues to improve as stressed asset pool (stage-II plus stage-III) further declined by 400 bps to 10.5% on the back of strong collection efficiency and higher write offs (Rs 6 billion).
We remain positive on-
continued growth momentum across all vehicles categories,
scaling up of new business segments, and
improving asset quality.
We have increased our earnings estimates by 9-11% for FY24/25 as we factor into lower credit cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.