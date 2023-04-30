Mahindra Finance Q4 Review -Healthy Operating Performance; Marked Improvement In Asset Quality: Systematix

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported healthy operating performance for Q4 FY23 (though marginally below estimates) on the back of continued traction in assets under management growth (27% YoY), even as the net interest margins (calculated) contracted by 22 basis points QoQ to 8%.

Disbursement growth was strong at 50% yoy, with growth across all vehicle categories viz auto/ utility vehicle, cars, tractors, commercial vehicles, pre-owned vehicles.

Mahindra Finance's asset quality continues to improve as stressed asset pool (stage-II plus stage-III) further declined by 400 bps to 10.5% on the back of strong collection efficiency and higher write offs (Rs 6 billion).

We remain positive on-

continued growth momentum across all vehicles categories,

scaling up of new business segments, and

improving asset quality.

We have increased our earnings estimates by 9-11% for FY24/25 as we factor into lower credit cost.