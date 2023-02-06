Mahindra Finance Q3 Review - Results Strong On Growth, Asset Quality; Margins Stable: Systematix

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. reported healthy operating performance for Q3 FY23 (marginally ahead of estimates) on the back of continued traction in assets under management growth (21% YoY) and stable net interest margins at 8.2%.

Mahindra Finance's disbursement growth was strong at 22% QoQ, with growth across all vehicle categories viz auto/ utility vehicle, cars, tractors, commercial vehicles, pre owned vehicles.

Asset quality continue to improve as stressed asset pool further declined by 211 basis points to 14.3% on the back of strong collection efficiency and higher write offs (Rs 5 billion).

We remain positive on-

continued growth momentum across all vehicles categories, scaling up of new business segments, stable net interest margins, and improving asset quality.

We have revised our earnings estimates upwards by 29%/ 10% for FY23/24 as we factor into higher spreads and lower credit cost. As a result, the return on equity profile improves to 13%/15% for FY24/25.