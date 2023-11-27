Mahindra Finance - Festive Season Falls Short; No Impact Of New Norms: Nirmal Bang
Housing finance subsidiary shifting focus to affordable housing.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We hosted the management of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. at our Annual Investor Conference. The key takeaways from the meeting are:
While the festive season demand was decent, Mahindra Finance highlighted that it was lower than expectations, resulting in high inventory buildup at dealerships. It expects incremental growth to be driven by the used vehicle/loan against property pay portfolio.
While cost of funds is likely to move up due to the new norms, we expect net interest margin security to see a boost in subsequent quarters as the company hikes rates and increases the share of pre-owned vehicles in its portfolio.
Credit costs of 1.5%-1.7% seem likely for FY24, if current asset quality is maintained. Collection efficiency trends look healthy, despite a slowdown in the tractor portfolio.
Maintain 'Accumulate' on Mahindra Finance and value the standalone business at Rs 283 1.7 times September 2025 adjusted book value and subsidiaries at Rs 17, post 25% Holding Co. discount, to arrive at our target price of Rs 300.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.