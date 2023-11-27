Mahindra Finance - Festive Season Falls Short; No Impact Of New Norms: Nirmal Bang

We hosted the management of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. at our Annual Investor Conference. The key takeaways from the meeting are:

While the festive season demand was decent, Mahindra Finance highlighted that it was lower than expectations, resulting in high inventory buildup at dealerships. It expects incremental growth to be driven by the used vehicle/loan against property pay portfolio.

While cost of funds is likely to move up due to the new norms, we expect net interest margin security to see a boost in subsequent quarters as the company hikes rates and increases the share of pre-owned vehicles in its portfolio.

Credit costs of 1.5%-1.7% seem likely for FY24, if current asset quality is maintained. Collection efficiency trends look healthy, despite a slowdown in the tractor portfolio.

Maintain 'Accumulate' on Mahindra Finance and value the standalone business at Rs 283 1.7 times September 2025 adjusted book value and subsidiaries at Rs 17, post 25% Holding Co. discount, to arrive at our target price of Rs 300.