Mahindra Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Finance: Motilal Oswal Puts A 'Buy' Rating. Here's Why

Investment Rationale

We expect vehicle financiers to use the levers of operating and credit costs and deliver a healthy return on asset, despite the compression (or plateauing) in net interest margin. We model an assets under management compound annual growth rate of 23%/20%/14% and a profit after tax CAGR of 32%/20%/15% for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. / Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. / Shriram Finance Ltd. over FY23-25.

This will translate into a return on asset/return on equity of 2.8%/22.6% for Cholamandalam, 2.2%/13.4% for Mahindra Finance and 3.1%/15% for Shriram Finance in FY24E.

Our estimates for FY24/FY25 are largely unchanged for Shriram Finance and Mahindra Finance while we raise our FY24E/25E earnings per share by ~2.5%/10% for Cholamandalam to factor in margin expansion and new product segments becoming further RoA accretive within 12-15 months.

We reiterate our preference for Mahindra Finance, followed by Cholamandalam and Shriram Finance. Cholamandalam benefits from a well-diversified loan book, with newer business lines shaping up well. It has more levers than its peers to deliver a healthier RoA/RoE.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on all the three vehicle financiers viz. Cholamandalam Finance with a target price of Rs 1,350 (premised on 5.0 times FY25E book value per share), Shriram Fianance with a target price of Rs 2,100 (premised on 1.4 times FY25E BVPS) and Mahindra Finance with a target price of Rs 400 (based on 2.5 times FY25E BVPS).