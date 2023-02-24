Mahindra CIE Q4 Review - India Business Inline; Europe Business Showing Signs Of Recovery: Motilal Oswal

Q4 CY22 was the first quarter without Mahindra Forgings Europe the Germany based arm and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.’s overall performance in the quarter was in line with our estimates.

The India business outperformed the European business, driven by strong domestic demand, while Europe demand showed signs of improvement, on the back of cost pass through and easing chip shortages.

Given the moderation in commodity costs and partial pass-through of energy costs, we expect margins in both geographies to improve from here on.

We increased our CY23/CY24 estimate by 4%/1% to reflect improvement in the Europe business.

Mahindra CIE's consolidated revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew 35%/62%/96% YoY to Rs 22.5 billion/Rs 2.9 billion/Rs 1.7 billion, respectively, in Q4 CY22. Revenue/Ebitda/ adjusted profit after tax rose 29%/24.5%/69% YoY, respectively, in CY22.

Ebitda stood at ~Rs 2.9 billion, wherein Ebitda margin came in at 13% (up 270 bps YoY/60 bps QoQ). Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 1.7 billion.