Mahindra CIE Q1 Results Review - Strong Margin Beat Driven By Healthy Performance In The Europe: Motilal Oswal
Further scope of margin expansion in India; Europe margins to sustain.
Motilal Oswal Report
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd.’s Q1 CY23 result was better than expected as its consolidated Ebitda margin expanded 260 basis points QoQ to 15.6% (our estimate: 14.1%).
This was driven by strong Ebitda margin beat in the Europe due to lower energy prices coupled with operating leverage and better efficiency. While margin for India business too was better at 15.0% (our estimate: 14.5%), there is further scope of margin expansion in India.
We raise our CY23E/CY24E earnings per share by 3%/1% to reflect better margins in both businesses, lower Europe revenue in CY24E and higher interest cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
