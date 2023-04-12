Mahindra CIE - Market Share Gains, Profitability To Drive Growth: Axis Securities Initiates Coverage
Valuations attractive.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
We initiate coverage on Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. on a positive note. Considering the market share gains in India and Europe, management’s focus on improving margin trends and its capability to generate strong operating cash flows, we believe the stock is currently trading at an reasonable one-year forward consensus price-to-earnings multiple of 13 times against its long-term average of 15 times.
We believe Mahindra CIE will continue to source capex funding from its robust internal operating cash flows as well as has a further deleveraging potential over FY23-25E, which will be value- accretive at the company’s bottom line.
Mahindra CIE’s decision to hive off CFG-CIE Forgings – Germany is seen to be a positive step as it was a drag on the company’s Ebitda margins (3-5% versus portfolio at 13-15%).
Post the hive-off Ebitda margins from European operations is expected to improve by 150 bps from the current levels of 13%. . This in turn, will accelerate the company's consolidated Ebitda margins towards a targeted 17-18%, which would be in line with the parent company's global CIE operations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.