Mahindra CIE - Healthy Quarter With Promising Growth Outlook: ICICI Direct

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. reported healthy performance in Q4 CY22. On consolidated basis, net sales from continuing operations for the quarter stood at Rs 2,246 crore, nearly flat QoQ. Ebitda for Q4 CY22 stood at Rs 292.4 crore with corresponding Ebitda margins at 13%, up 140 basis points QoQ.

Standalone margins came in at Rs14.5% up 200 bps QoQ (led by gross margin gains).

Mahindra CIE's Ebit margin recovery in the European operations was impressive ~100 bps QoQ to 11.4% while it was even better in Indian operations at 14.5% up ~300 bps QoQ.

Sequential top line de-growth for Indian operations was 6% QoQ at Rs 1,341.8 crores whereas continuing European operations grew 7.6% QoQ at Rs 732.2 crores.