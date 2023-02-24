Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 Results Review - Steady Performance Continues: ICICI Securities

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. once again reported resilient performance in an adverse environment with Q4 CY22 Ebitdam at 13% (flat QoQ) despite lower revenue in India and an inflated cost environment in the Europe.

QoQ basis, India revenue was down 6% versus Europe revenue being up 8%, resulting in largely flat consolidated revenue. We believe input commodity cost deflation and lower production QoQ by key original equipment manufacturer customers (e.g. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd.) resulted in the sequential revenue decline.

We believe production recovery at key domestic OEMs, aided by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.’s capacity enhancement and Maruti Suzuki/Tata Motors’ new launches, should help domestic revenue scale up from current levels.

Thus, with ~200 basis points gross margin expansion QoQ for domestic operations in Q4 CY22, revival in operating leverage should take India Ebitdam towards ~16% levels in the coming quarters. Europe operations reported ~100 bps QoQ improvement in Ebitdam to 14.5% in an elevated input cost environment.

Thus, with power cost, freight cost and input commodity price inflation subsiding, we believe there is scope for Europe Ebitdam to move to ~16-17% in the coming quarters, also aided by rising scale.