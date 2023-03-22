Mahindra CIE Automotive - Growing Profitably, Efficiently: ICICI Securities
Mahindra CIE has been diversifying business in terms of processes, user segments and customers on a continuous basis.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with the management of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd. and following are the key takeaways from the meeting:
Mahindra CIE is prepared to deliver 800 basis points higher than original equipment manufacturer industry growth in the longer run through mix of portfolio diversification and wallet share gains;
set to cater electric vehicles in India and Europe through steel and aluminum casting/forging other than stamping and gears;
confident of ~17-18% and ~16-17% India and Europe Ebitdam in CY23-24, driven by productivity improvement in India and stabilising power cost in Europe;
Europe EV risk to get mitigated by expansion in aluminum forging capability in coming years and thus, Mahindra CIE is looking forward to deliver ~5% revenue compound annual growth rate in Europe;
to keep capex/sales ratio ~6% in coming years and use free cash flow proceeds to pare off debt and fund inorganic growth needs, especially in areas like plastic parts and EV parts;
Europe truck forging sale deal is likely to get executed within the next couple of quarters and may help Mahindra CIE reduce debt further.
