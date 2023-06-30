Mahanagar Gas - Steady Progress Ahead: ICICI Securities

We met the senior management of Mahanagar Gas Ltd. on June 26, 2023 to get a sense of its recent developments and future outlook. Presented below are the key takeaways:

Reduction in gas costs is a positive, but results may reflect only by Q2FY24:

Post the Rs 8/kg reduction in compressed natural gas prices at the beginning of Q1 FY24, volumes have remained in the range of 3.45-3.65 million metric standard cubic metre per day (flat to 6% YoY growth) in Q1, with the beginning of summer vacations impacting bus volumes. Q2, however, is likely to see stronger momentum, with the reopening of schools, advent of monsoons (increasing time spent on the road) and the flow through of higher conversions due to better pricing to drive stronger growth.