Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Review - Lower Gas Cost Lifted Profits: Systematix
Robust margin while volume growth disappointed.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported strong profits in Q4 FY23 beating our Ebitda/profit after tax estimates by 18%/20% largely due to lower-than-expected gas costs.
Volume was a miss to our estimates by 4%, which was down 1.2% QoQ (up 6.4% YoY) to 3.4 million metric standard cubic metre per day due to a 2.6% decline in compressed natural gas volume to 2.4 mmscmd. 13% decline in gas cost/standard cubic metre along with 1.2% higher realisation led to a strong surge in gross profit/scm to Rs 18.5, up 36% QoQ.
Further, despite a 5% rise in opex/scm, Ebitda per scm improved to the second highest-ever level of Rs 12.8.
Mahanagar Gas’ volume is forecasted to see a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% during FY23-FY25E to reach to 3.6 mmscmd in FY25E.
Further, we raise the gross profit/scm assumption to Rs 17.1/17.3 for FY24E/FY25E from Rs 15.7/15.9 earlier.
Consequently, we raise Ebitda estimates by 8.4%/7.9% to Rs 15.2/15.7 billion for FY24E/FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.