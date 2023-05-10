Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Review - Lower Gas Cost Lifted Profits: Systematix

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported strong profits in Q4 FY23 beating our Ebitda/profit after tax estimates by 18%/20% largely due to lower-than-expected gas costs.

Volume was a miss to our estimates by 4%, which was down 1.2% QoQ (up 6.4% YoY) to 3.4 million metric standard cubic metre per day due to a 2.6% decline in compressed natural gas volume to 2.4 mmscmd. 13% decline in gas cost/standard cubic metre along with 1.2% higher realisation led to a strong surge in gross profit/scm to Rs 18.5, up 36% QoQ.

Further, despite a 5% rise in opex/scm, Ebitda per scm improved to the second highest-ever level of Rs 12.8.

Mahanagar Gas’ volume is forecasted to see a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% during FY23-FY25E to reach to 3.6 mmscmd in FY25E.

Further, we raise the gross profit/scm assumption to Rs 17.1/17.3 for FY24E/FY25E from Rs 15.7/15.9 earlier.

Consequently, we raise Ebitda estimates by 8.4%/7.9% to Rs 15.2/15.7 billion for FY24E/FY25E.