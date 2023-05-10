Mahanagar Gas Q4 Results Review - Era Of Lower Gas Prices To Boost Margins: Dolat Capital
Attractive valuation.
Dolat Capital Report
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. posted profit ahead of street estimates mainly due to
partial benefits retained by the company as the input cost of gas for the priority segment declined (from spot LNG to high pressure-high temperature) on QoQ.; and
CNG volume declined sequentially by 3% while administered pricing mechanism allocation remained at the same level which resulted in fall in cost of gas for priority segment.
The quarter is marked with-
gross margins touched a new record of Rs 18.7/standard cubic metre versus Rs 13.3/scm in Q4 FY22;
highest-ever compressed natural gas prices impacted the volume, Mahanagar Gas’ CNG volume declined by 3% QoQ but increased by 6% YoY and
final dividend of Rs 16/share. In total Mahanagar Gas has declared a total dividend of Rs 26/share implying a dividend yield of ~3% on current market price.
Sales of Rs 16.1 billion (up 48% YoY, down 4% QoQ) in line with consensus. Revenue growth is backed by volume and higher price realisation. Total volume grew by 6% YoY but declined 1% QoQ. Piped natural gas volume grew by 8% YoY and 3% QoQ.
Ebitda grew by 81% YoY and 52% QoQ to Rs 3.9 billion (26% above consensus). Net profit of Rs 2.7 billion (up 98% YoY and 56% QoQ) 30% above consensus.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
