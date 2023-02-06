Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results Review - Strong Show, Better Times Ahead: Prabhudas Lilladher

Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s Q3 results came higher, due to higher than expected margins at Rs 8.2/standard cubic metre versus Rs 6.7/scm. Mahanagar Gas will benefit from lower gas prices in the near term given -

implementation of Mr. Kirit Parekh committee report which has suggested price cap of $6.5/metric million British thremal unit ($8.5 currently) for domestic gas used for priority sectors like city gas distribution and fertiliser and drop in spot liquefied natural gas prices to ~$20/mmbtu from Q3 average of over $30. (spot LNG accounts for ~10% of Mahanagar Gas’ gas requirement).

Mahanagar Gas remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and piped natural gas penetration. We like the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs.