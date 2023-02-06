Mahanagar Gas Q3 Results Review - Strong Show, Better Times Ahead: Prabhudas Lilladher
Mahanagar Gas remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and piped natural gas penetration.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s Q3 results came higher, due to higher than expected margins at Rs 8.2/standard cubic metre versus Rs 6.7/scm. Mahanagar Gas will benefit from lower gas prices in the near term given -
implementation of Mr. Kirit Parekh committee report which has suggested price cap of $6.5/metric million British thremal unit ($8.5 currently) for domestic gas used for priority sectors like city gas distribution and fertiliser and
drop in spot liquefied natural gas prices to ~$20/mmbtu from Q3 average of over $30. (spot LNG accounts for ~10% of Mahanagar Gas’ gas requirement).
Mahanagar Gas remains a play on increased gas usage from rising vehicles and piped natural gas penetration. We like the business because of its dominating share in growing markets of Mumbai and its suburbs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
