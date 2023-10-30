Mahanagar Gas Q2 Review - Margins Hit New Highs; Volume Ramp-Up To Strengthen Earnings: ICICI Securities
Volumes of 3.57 mmscmd (versus our estimate 3.55 mmscmd) were up 3.4% YoY/~4.8% QoQ post a muted 1% YoY decline seen in Q1 FY24.
ICICI Securities Report
Mahanagar Gas Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda/profit after tax at Rs 4.8/3.4 billion missed our estimates of Rs 5 billion/3.5 billion, but the company delivered a second successive quarter of strong YoY growth with Ebitda/PAT up 89/106% YoY.
Volume growth of just 3.4% was muted, but Rs 6.6/ standard cubic metre jump YoY in Ebitda/scm was enough to drive the earnings strength in the quarter.
Mahanagar Gas' margins have jumped due to a combination of lower gas costs (down Rs 8.7/scm YoY) and a relatively lower dip in realisations (down Rs 1.4/scm YoY).
We see further improvement in volume and margin in FY24E with the acquisition of Unison comprising three geographical areas (Ratnagiri, Chitradurga and Devangere, and Latur and Osmanabad districts), new pricing policy and a moderate gas price environment.
FY24/25E earnings per share estimates see a second successive upgrade post-Q1 upgrades (albeit smaller), due to stronger margin assumptions. Reiterate 'Buy'.
