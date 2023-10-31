Mahanagar Gas Q2 Results Review - Offering Discounts, Schemes To Lure Volume Growth: Systematix
Mahanagar Gas is offering ~10% discounts to lure industrial players and getting away with take-or-pay contract.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 results were slightly below our estimates due to lower than estimated margins. Reported revenue stood at Rs 15.7 billion, up 2.2% QoQ (-2.3% from our estimate) led by higher volume.
Ebitda during the quarter was down 8% QoQ to Rs 4.8 billion, 8% below our estimates as Ebitda/standard cubic meter during the quarter declined to Rs 14.6 from Rs 16.8 in Q1 FY24 due to lower gross margins.
Total volume rose 4.8% QoQ to 3.6 million metric standard cubic meters per day, in line with our estimates as favorable fuel economics is driving gas sales in comparison with expensive diesel and petrol. Compressed natural gas volume increased by 5.2% QoQ to 2.58 mmscmd (72% of total) while domestic piped natural gas (14% of total) and I/C (14% of total) volume declined 0.9% and jumped 15.1% to 0.49 and 0.50 mmscmd, respectively.
The company highlighted that 19,900 CNG vehicles got added, mainly private cars and 80 new Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and 80 new BEST buses were added during the quarter.
Mahanagar Gas' discount to industrial players and new discount schemes to commercial vehicle players also likely to improve volume growth in coming quarters.
We retain our estimates and keep 'Buy' on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,273 based on price-to-earnings multiple to 11 times.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Spandana Spoorthy Q2 Results Review- RoA Sustains For Third Consecutive Quarter; RoE Expands: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.