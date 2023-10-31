Mahanagar Gas Q2 Results Review - Offering Discounts, Schemes To Lure Volume Growth: Systematix

Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 results were slightly below our estimates due to lower than estimated margins. Reported revenue stood at Rs 15.7 billion, up 2.2% QoQ (-2.3% from our estimate) led by higher volume.

Ebitda during the quarter was down 8% QoQ to Rs 4.8 billion, 8% below our estimates as Ebitda/standard cubic meter during the quarter declined to Rs 14.6 from Rs 16.8 in Q1 FY24 due to lower gross margins.

Total volume rose 4.8% QoQ to 3.6 million metric standard cubic meters per day, in line with our estimates as favorable fuel economics is driving gas sales in comparison with expensive diesel and petrol. Compressed natural gas volume increased by 5.2% QoQ to 2.58 mmscmd (72% of total) while domestic piped natural gas (14% of total) and I/C (14% of total) volume declined 0.9% and jumped 15.1% to 0.49 and 0.50 mmscmd, respectively.

The company highlighted that 19,900 CNG vehicles got added, mainly private cars and 80 new Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and 80 new BEST buses were added during the quarter.

Mahanagar Gas' discount to industrial players and new discount schemes to commercial vehicle players also likely to improve volume growth in coming quarters.

We retain our estimates and keep 'Buy' on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,273 based on price-to-earnings multiple to 11 times.