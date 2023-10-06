Macrotech Developers - Well On Track To Achieve FY24 Sales Booking Guidance: ICICI Securities
Targeting 20% sales booking CAGR over FY23-26.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Macrotech Developers Ltd. achieved strong Q2 FY24 sales bookings of Rs 35.3 billion (up 12% YoY) – which is its bestever Q2 (July-September) performance – in spite of new locations seeing launches during the quarter.
With H1 FY24 sales bookings of Rs 69 billion, the company has already achieved 48% of its FY24 sales booking guidance of Rs 145 billion (our estimate of Rs 134 billion).
Macrotech has a strong launch pipeline heading into the festive season with seven new locations set to be launched in H2 FY24. This, in our view, should enable the company to sustain sales momentum going ahead.
Further, India business net debt declined by Rs 5.4 billion during the quarter to Rs 67.3 billion. While we remain constructive on the company’s growth prospects, we retain our 'Hold' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 732/share based on FY23 net asset value.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.