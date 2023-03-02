Macrotech Developers - Targeting Sustainable Growth On The Back Of Industry Tailwind: Motilal Oswal
Targeting 20% plus CAGR till FY26 and beyond.
Motilal Oswal Report
We hosted Mr. Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Macrotech Developers Ltd., to discuss near-term demand trends, risks emerging from macro headwinds, long-term industry outlook, and the company’s growth strategy, trajectory of cash flows and leverage going ahead. Key insights from the discussion are highlighted below:
Management expressed confidence about the long-term upcycle in real estate, as it believes that the country’s per-capita income is at an inflection point wherein a major part of incremental growth in per-capita will lead to an increase in home ownership.
Management believes that the housing segment will be the biggest beneficiary of an increase in the country’s per capita income from $2,000 to $5,000 over the next decade, especially on the back of substantial growth in the middle class strata.
By the end of the decade, Mr. Lodha expects the industry to clock annual sales of ~1mn units versus 360,000 units in CY22. The propensity of customers to associate with a large/branded developer has significantly increased after the pandemic.
Moreover, funding options for small developers have largely dried up after recent regulatory changes. These factors have collectively triggered a consolidation wave in the industry. Hence, management believes that a few large developers with the ability to capture a significant part of incremental demand are best placed.
Macrotech will follow its ‘20-20-20’ strategy over the medium term to deliver a 20% compound annual growth rate in pre-sales, maintain profit after tax margin at 20%, and generate return on equity of 20%. Under this strategy, management expects pre-sales to reach Rs 200 billion by FY26 and aims to sustain the growth rate as it plans to achieve Rs 500 billion in sales by FY31.
