Macrotech Developers Q4 Review - Operationally Inline; Guides For 20% Pre-Sales Growth In FY24: Motilal Oswal

Macrotech Developers Ltd. reported a 12% YoY decline in pre-sales to Rs 30 billion (inline). Its residential pre-sales stood at Rs 29 billion, down 7% YoY, but flat QoQ. For FY23, total/residential pre-sales were up 33% YoY to Rs 121 billion /Rs 112 billion and exceeded the guidance of Rs 115 billion/Rs 105 billion.

South and Central Mumbai, Eastern suburbs, and Pune primarily contributed to the FY23 growth with increased contribution of Rs 11 billion/Rs 7 billion/Rs 6 billion. Townships reported 16% YoY growth in pre-sales.

Sales volume dipped 17% YoY to 2.5 million square feet, but increased 16% YoY for FY23 to 9 msf. Blended realisation improved 14% YoY in FY23 to ~Rs 12,000 as the company reported 8% like-for-like pricing growth at a portfolio level. In Q4 FY23, the company launched 3.7 msf of projects and 10.3 msf in FY23 of which 3 msf were from projects added during FY23.

Inline with its medium-term target, the company expects to deliver a 20% growth in pre-sales to Rs 145 billion in FY24. The growth will be largely driven by Rs 264 billion of ready and ongoing inventory and 10.6 msf of launches with a gross domestic value of ~Rs 130 billion, which can increase further with project additions in FY24.